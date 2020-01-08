Indore: Man kills wife, mom-in-law; reason unclear

Indore: A man murdered his wife and mother-in-law in Dwarkapuri police area on Wednesday evening. The two women died on way to hospital.

Police said the reason for murder will be known after investigation. The accused fled from the spot.

According to police, Sandeep Soni attacked wife Nitu Soni and his mother-in-law Padma Daulat with knife inside the house. In a bid to escape, the two ran out of the house on 60-feet wide road. People rushed them to a city hospital. The attack was severe, which caused heavy blood loss. Sandeep and Nitu had a love marriage three years ago and have a two-year-old daughter.

Eyewitness said ...

An eyewitness of the incident said two women bleeding heavily were running on road yelling for help. One man armed with a knife was behind them. Suddenly, one woman fell on road and another woman moved back to pick her up. The accused stabbed them multiple times. As people gathered near the spot, the man fled. Few people ran to catch him but he managed to flee, eyewitness said.