Indore: Man held with 5.3 kg cannabis

Indore: A man ferrying 5.3 kg cannabis was arrested from an area under Tejaji Nagar police station on Monday.According to police, Rajesh, 50, son of Badrilal Maskara of Morod village in Khandwa road area was arrested with two sacks of cannabis. Police said acting on a tip off on Sunday, a team of four cops were formed and were deployed at various spots. When the accused Rajesh was spotted, they pounced on him.

Rajesh tried to flee but after a chase, police arrested him and seized the cannabis. Police registered a case against the accused under 8/20, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. During interrogation, the accused confessed to buying cannabis from an unidentified person from Simrol Ghat. Police are looking for those involved in the import and supply of cannabis.