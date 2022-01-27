Indore: Man held from Dewas with stolen vehicles

Indore

Police arrested a man with two stolen vans and five bikes from Dewas. It is said that the owner of one of the vans had posted the CCTV footage of a suspect on social media and people caught him in Dewas on the basis of the footage.

Police claimed that the vehicles worth Rs 7 lakh were recovered from the accused and further investigation is underway into the case.

Banganga police station in-charge Rajendra Soni said that a van owned by Akash Verma was stolen from his house behind Shantideep Agency in Banganga on January 22. The police were investigating the case and on the basis of CCTV, the accused named Gopal Soni, a resident of Babu Murai Colony in Aerodrome area was arrested from Dewas. Two vans were stolen from the Banganga and Aerodrome area and five two-wheelers were recovered from him. The police are trying to know about the bike owners.

It is said that complainant Akash had checked the CCTVs after his van was stolen. He found a suspect taking his van and he had circulated the footage of the suspect on social media. The accused was allegedly going to Dewas to hide the stolen van when the people there caught him and handed him over to the police. The people had seen the suspect in the footage.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 08:29 PM IST