Indore: Man held for sexually harassing daughter for six years

Indore: A 50-year-old man was arrested for sexually harassing his 19-year-old daughter in Hira Nagar area on Friday. The accused was harassing the girl for the past six years.

Hira Nagar police station in-charge Rajeev Singh Bhadoriya said that the victim approached the police station and lodged a complaint against her father on Friday and police arrested the accused within hours. The victim in her complaint stated that her father was sexually harassing her since 2014 when she was only 13 years. He sexually exploited her when they were alone in the house. The girl was scared of her father as he had threatened her of dire consequences if she told anyone about his act.

On Friday, she somehow mustered courage and told other family members about the incidents and lodged complaint with police. The police registered a case against the accused under various IPC Sections and POCSO Act.