Indore: Man gets 20 years in jail for raping minor

Indore: A local court on Wednesday awarded 20 years of jail term, under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, to an accused for raping a minor girl.

Judge Pranesh Kumar Pran also sentenced him to 10 years in prison under Section 376 (rape), 5 years in prison under Section 366 (abducting woman to compel her for marriage) and 3 years in prison under Section 363 (abduction) of IPC.

As per prosecution, a man had lodged a complaint with police on November 19, 2017, that his 16-year-old daughter is missing since November 18, 2017.

On November 21, 2017, police found the girl who accused Khajrana resident Nisar of raping her in a hotel in Mumbai.

“The victim told police that Nisar had called her to Bengali Square from where he took him to Pune and then to Mumbai. There, he raped her in a hotel. From Mumbai, the accused took her to his sister’s house in Khargone. He promised the girl that he would marry her and dropped her back in Indore,” advocate Vishal Shrivastava said.

After listening to both the parties, the court convicted the accused and handed down the sentence.

Man winks at minor, gets 10 months in jail: A 27-year-old man was awarded 10 months of imprisonment under POCSO Act. The convict Deepak Khaprao winked at a minor girl and asked her to come along with him.

According to prosecution, the minor girl had gone out of her house for some work. When she was returning, Deepak winked at her and beckoned asking her to come near him. She informed her father about the incident. They caught the man and handed him over to police who booked him under POCSO Act.

Judge Savita Singh awarded the sentence to the accused.