Indore: Man Fights With Wife, Leaves Home Only To Be Robbed

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man fought with his wife and then left home in a huff only to be waylaid and robbed of cash and gold and silver jewellery by three miscreants in Gandhi Nagar area.

Gandhi Nagar police station said that Rajkumar Malviya of Arihant Nagar lodged a complaint that he had an argument with his wife over some issue on Tuesday night. In a fit of anger, he locked gold and silver ornaments in scooter’s dickey and drove away. He was waylaid by three bikers in Gandhi Nagar. They forcibly took him to a ground opposite Khedapati Hanuman temple at the point of knife and thrashed him. Later, they snatched his wallet containing Rs 3,000 and documents.

The complainant further said that after trying his hands with a belt, they took out gold earrings, a gold necklace, mangalsutra pendant, silver anklets, silver rings and Rs 30,000 from the scooter’s dickey and fled. The complainant somehow informed his family members and later reached the police station.

A case under section 394 of the IPC was registered against three unidentified men and a manhunt was launched to nab them. Police suspect that the accused were following the complainant from his house. The CCTVs of the area were being examined to identify the accused.