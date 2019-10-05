Indore: Man commits suicide after jumping in well

Indore: The body of a 48-year-old man was found in a well under MG Road police station jurisdiction on Saturday. The man who was a Sikh left for market to bring vegetables but he didn’t return home. Police believed that he committed suicide as his scooter was also found parked near the spot.

MG Road police station incharge Rajendra Chaturvedi said body of Mahendra Singh, a resident of Rajaram Nagar, was found in the well near DRP Lines at 11 pm. The residents of area found a body in the well and informed the police. The police and divers reached the spot and took out the body from the well.

His Activa scooter was found near the spot. On the basis of scooter’s registration number, police identified the deceased and contacted his family members. Preliminary investigation revealed that Mahendra was a vegetables trader and left for mandi to bring vegetables. Though his family members contacted him, the phone was switched off. No suicide note was recovered from him and therefore the reason of his suicide was not established. No external injury marks were found on his body.