Indore: Man booked for duping HR manager

Indore: Police booked a man for duping HR head of a trading company in Tukoganj area on Tuesday. Accused bought goods but didn’t pay money.

According to police, complainant Samir Dutta, a resident of Mahalaxmi Nagar, told police that accused Yogesh Aswani of Juni Indore area had ordered 725 kg cumin seeds and 750 litres oil from his shop and the bill was of Rs 2.24 lakh but Yogesh paid only Rs 26,500.

Cheque of Rs 59,159 was given by him and the rest he said he’ll pay online. His cheque bounced and the image of transaction made online was also found fake. Yogesh had sent morphed pictures of transaction to a worker in Samir’s shop.

Vehicle lifter arrested

A vehicle lifter who stole two vehicles was arrested by Gandhi Nagar police on Tuesday. He has been identified as Deepak (19), resident of Gandhi Nagar. According to police, Deepak confessed that he stole a scooty and a motorbike. Police seized vehicles from him.