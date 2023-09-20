Indore: Man Arrested With Two Stolen Bikes | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city crime branch on Tuesday arrested a bike-lifter and recovered two stolen bikes from him. The accused had been released from jail just a few days ago, where he was lodged for bike-lifting and had again started committing bike thefts to fulfil his need for drugs.

According to the crime branch, information was received that a person, who was released from jail a few days ago was seen trying to sell a bike at cheap price. The crime branch reached the spot and arrested him with a bike for which he had no papers. The accused was identified as Ajay alias Baba, a resident of Banganga area of the city.

Ajay allegedly informed the police that he is a drug addict and he needed money for the same so he stole bikes from Hira Nagar and Vijay Nagar areas. The accused was handed over to the Hira Nagar police station staff for further investigation into the case.

