Indore: Man arrested with silver umbrella of a temple

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Banganga police nabbed a person with a stolen silver chhatra (umbrella) worth Rs 1 lakh from a temple in Banganga area on Saturday. The accused was also on the run in connection with abducting a two-and-a-half-year-old girl. The police are questioning the accused further.

Banganga police station in-charge Rajendra Soni said that the priest of goddess Durga temple in Banganga area had lodged a complaint that she found the silver chhatra weighing around 1.5 kilograms missing from the temple when she reached there on Thursday morning. Thieves had entered the temple after breaking open the lock of the temple and stolen the chhatra.

The police registered a case and started an investigation. During the CCTVs examination, the police found a suspect moving from the spot. Police managed to identify the accused and arrested him on Saturday within 24 hours of the crime.

The accused named Vishal Verma of Banganga area allegedly confessed to stealing silver chhatra from the temple a couple of days ago. Following the lead given by the accused, the police recovered the stolen chhatra from him.

According to the police, the accused also confessed to kidnapping a two-and-half year old girl from her mother and later dropping the child at her maternal aunt’s place in Manpur area a few days ago. He was involved in a one-sided love affair with the woman. The police also recovered a stolen bike from the accused.

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 11:17 PM IST