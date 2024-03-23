Indore: Man Arrested For Carrying Ganja Illegally | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City crime branch on Friday arrested a person while he was carrying ganja in a bag in the Bhanwarkuan area. He is being questioned for other people who are part of the drugs supply in the city. According to a crime branch official, information was received that a person was seen near Teen Imli Square with ganja in a bag. He was trying to sell the drugs to someone.

The crime branch accompanied by the Bhanwarkuan police reached the spot and arrested the accused named Sunny Khare, a resident of the Juni Indore area. The bag was searched by the officials and about 900 grams of ganja was recovered from the bagt. He didn’t reveal the name of the person who provided or sold ganja to him. Later, the accused was handed over to the Bhanwarkuan police station staff for further action.

Indore: Two Held With 72 Litres Illicit Foreign Liquor

Raoji Bazar police arrested two individuals for smuggling illicit liquor and seized 72 litres of illicit foreign liquor on Thursday. The police have initiated a special campaign against the illicit liquor trade following the imposition of a model code of conduct (MCC). Acting on a tip-off, the police raided the Katkatpura area where the suspects were allegedly selling illicit liquor and nabbed them.

The accused have been identified as Devendra Rathore of Katkatpura and Rupesh Sharma of Sukhliya. Police seized 96 bottles containing 72 litres of 12 different brands, valued at Rs 73,000, from their possession. The accused were allegedly in a rush to dispose of the liquor ahead of the Holi festival.

The police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the Excise Act and they are currently being interrogated for any prior criminal activities. The police also booked a salesman Avinash Waghmode of Gori Nagar in connection with the case for providing the liquor to the accused in bulk.