Indore: Mahavir Mahila Mandal Organises Function For Members

FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A religious cum recreational meeting of Mahavir Mahila Mandal was organised at RR Sports, 90 Pearl Leaf, Bada Bangarda. Around 40 women were present. Mandal president Vimla Patni and Ravish Jain lighted the lamp. Manisha Bagda and Rinki Jain presented religious questions and answers. The members played tambola and other games, and also planted saplings. Secretary Madhu Jain proposed vote of thanks

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Maheshwari Mahila Mandal organises grand Gangaur Bana in Pipalrawan

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)