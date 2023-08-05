 Indore: Mahavir Mahila Mandal Organises Function For Members
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Mahavir Mahila Mandal Organises Function For Members

Indore: Mahavir Mahila Mandal Organises Function For Members

Manisha Bagda and Rinki Jain presented religious questions and answers.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 05, 2023, 02:27 AM IST
article-image
FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A religious cum recreational meeting of Mahavir Mahila Mandal was organised at RR Sports, 90 Pearl Leaf, Bada Bangarda. Around 40 women were present. Mandal president Vimla Patni and Ravish Jain lighted the lamp. Manisha Bagda and Rinki Jain presented religious questions and answers. The members played tambola and other games, and also planted saplings. Secretary Madhu Jain proposed vote of thanks

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Maheshwari Mahila Mandal organises grand Gangaur Bana in Pipalrawan
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Mahavir Mahila Mandal Organises Function For Members

Indore: Mahavir Mahila Mandal Organises Function For Members

Indore: Prog At Christian College To Celebrate Kishore Kumar’s Birth Anniversary

Indore: Prog At Christian College To Celebrate Kishore Kumar’s Birth Anniversary

Indore: Lokeshanand Maharaj To Recite Katha In Rameshwaram

Indore: Lokeshanand Maharaj To Recite Katha In Rameshwaram

Indore: Bankers Discuss Means Of Capacity Building Of MSMEs

Indore: Bankers Discuss Means Of Capacity Building Of MSMEs

Indore: GST Levied On Building Only When Construction Is Going On

Indore: GST Levied On Building Only When Construction Is Going On