 Madhya Pradesh: Maheshwari Mahila Mandal organises grand Gangaur Bana in Pipalrawan
Madhya Pradesh: Maheshwari Mahila Mandal organises grand Gangaur Bana in Pipalrawan

Madhya Pradesh: Maheshwari Mahila Mandal organises grand Gangaur Bana in Pipalrawan

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 10:01 PM IST
article-image

Pipalrawan (Madhya Pradesh): A grand Gangaur Bana (procession) was organised by Maheshwari Samaj Mahila Mandal as a part of Gangaur festival celebrations in Bhaurasa of Pipalrawan. The Mandal is worshipping idols of Gaur, Isar (Shiva), Kaniram, Rova Bai and Sova bai (Kaniram, Rova Bai & Sova Bai are Isarji's siblings) for the last 16 days.

More than 50 women participated in the Bana and danced to the beat of dhol. They also prayed for long and healthy life of their husbands. The procession started from Maheshwari Dharamshala and was welcomed at different parts of the area.

Later Bana reached Ramesh Chand Inani's house via the homes of Ramkishan Bajaj, Prahlad Jhanwar and Om Prakash Sarada, where wedding ritual of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva was performed. Bhajans sung by women were the centre of attraction.

Notably, Gangaur is colourful and one of the most important festivals of the people of Rajasthan and is observed throughout the state with fervour and devotion by women folk who worship Goddess Gauri, the wife of Lord Shiva during the month of Chaitra (March - April).

