Indore: Maharaja connects Madhya Pradesh with world today

Indore: The global air window of the state is going to open from Monday when the first International flight will depart from the Devi Ahilybai Holkar International Airport for Dubai. To make this moment historic, special programmes are being organised and passengers will be given farewell in a Malwi tradition. Air India is starting the first international flight from Dubai, which will have the flight operation thrice in a week.

On the occasion of departure of the maiden flight on July 15, a one hour special welcome programme is organised between 3.40 pm to 4.40 pm. At 3.40 pm the flight will arrive from New Delhi and at 4.40 pm it will depart for Dubai. On this occasion senior officers of Airport Authority of India (AAI) and CMD of Air Lohani will specially present here. Member of Parliament (MP) Lalwani will come from the flight coming from New Delhi, which will later go to Dubai.

To make this moment memorable, Malwi turban will be presented to passengers and sweets will be offered. Dancers will perform dance. Similarly, when the first flight will arrive from Dubai to the city airport on night of July 16 at 12.30 am passengers will be welcomed in the same manner. Indore-Dubai flight on Monday is full and same is the status of next day’s flights. All seats of economy class in Dubai-Indore flights are full for July, though few seats in business class are still available.

Lucky draw for passengers Before the departure of the flight on Monday, a lucky draw organised by Jose Travels will be opened by Air India CMD Ashwini Lohani at the airport. Journey of the winning passenger of the lucky draw will be sponsored by Jose Travels. Exhibition on Aviation history An exhibition on history of AAI and Aviation in India would be inaugurated. This will remained open till next 7 days.

Airport prepared to welcome passengers

5 check-in counters have been allotted to Air India

Domestic and International departure have been separated.

5 scanners are made available to Air India for the processing of passports of International passengers

For emigration there will be 5 counters at arrival and 2 at departure

For Customs, there will be 3 counters at Arrival including 1 counter of PRO and 2 at departure

At Security Hold Area (SHA) 89 three-seater (total 267) passenger sitting arrangement is made

Dubai: Global city and hub of air transport hub Dubai is the hub of air transport of the world, from where the flights are being operated for as many as 24 destinations of the world every day. Dubai is a global city and business hub of the Middle East.