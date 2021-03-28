Indore: Madhya Pradesh's challenge in boys’ category ends in qualifying round of national junior tennis tournament

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the National Junior 2020 Tennis Tournament organized by the Madhya Pradesh Tennis Association, Madhya Pradesh Girls Pahal Kharadkar, Ananya Maheshwari and Amishi Shukla entered the final round of the qualifying round by showing excellent game, Bbt in the c bboys category, MP players could not progress further.

The tournament, which is being played at Indore Tennis Club, started from Saturday morning.in the first round of girls' category Pahal Khardarkar defeated Sally Thakkar of Gujarat 9-6 and made it to the final round. On the other hand, Ananya Maheshwari defeated Chikitha Gandham of Telangana 9-1 and Amishi Shukla defeated Telangana's Kirti Anand 9-1 to strengthen her claim for the main round. But in the girls category itself, Ashwin Kaur of the state had to face defeat. Vaishnavi Wakiti of Telangana defeated Ashwin 9–0.

The players of Madhya Pradesh did not perform well in the boy’s category. Kshitij Sahu, Kush Bhasin, Rehan Malik, Ayushyaman Arajaria lost their matches in first round. In the second round, Manvardhan Rakhecha had to face defeat in the second round. Rakshit Dhankar of Chandigarh defeated Manvardhan 9-4.

In other matches of the second round of the boys category, seventh seed Manjot Singh Ahuja of Uttarakhand defeated Kudumala of Karnataka 9-2, Neel Pillai of fifth seed Maharashtra defeated Manikantan Vatsalya of Gujarat 9-4, sixth seed Maharashtra Prabhjit Singh Chandhok defeated Sarath Bansode of his own state 9-4 and Nishit Rahane of 9th seed Maharashtra defeated Siddhanka Desai of Maharashtra 9-2, and entered the final round.

The tournament wad inaugurated by President of Olympic Association Ramesh Mendola, Secretary Digvijay Singh, General Secretary of Indian Tennis Association, Anil Dhupar and President of MP Tennis Association. Anil Mahajan. The operation was conducted by Sajid Lodi. The final round of the qualifying round will be played on Monday.