Indore: Madhya Pradesh HC to hear petitioners in honey trap case today

Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court is likely to hear petitioners in honey trap case involving bureaucrats and politicians, on Tuesday.

Division bench comprising Justice SC Sharma and Justice Shailendra Shukla in their last hearing held on August 13 had stated that they would hear petitioners in the case before issuing any directions.

Earlier, the special investigation team probing the case had submitted a report containing names of all persons whose names surfaced in the case, no matter if they were involved or not.

The SIT had also submitted the video-graphic material in case. The court had gone through the selected material during its in-camera proceedings on August 13.

“Keeping in view the fact that certain directions are necessary to be passed in the matter, petitioners need to be heard,” the court had observed with listing the matter on August 18.

The court had retained only progress report submitted by the SIT chief and the other entire material, after proceedings were over, has been returned to the SIT (Chief) in a sealed cover with a further direction to keep the same ready, in case it is required at the time of hearing of the matter.

Honey trap case involving bureaucrats and politicians had come to light last year after a complaint of blackmail was filed by the then Indore Municipal Corporation superintendent engineer Harbhajan Singh.