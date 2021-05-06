Indore: Mad rush for ration as stores roll-up shutters after a two-day lull

Indore: People in large numbers came out of their houses to buy groceries as stores opened days after the new rule of letting grocery shops open only two day in a week came into force.

While the entire focus of the district administration was on the wholesale market of Siyaganj, there was a long queue outside the retail grocery stores and super markets as well.

After morning rush, the size of crowds reduced in the old markets of Siyaganj and other parts of the city, but serpentine queues of people waiting outside Best Prize and D-Mart stores braving scorching heat were witnessed till evening.

The mad rush for groceries exposed that the decision to let open ration shops only for two days in a week is counterproductive.

On Monday evening after market got closed, the administration had issued an order that ration shops in the city would be open only on Monday and Thursday, two days a week. In these two days, the time to keep the shops open was increased from 6 am to 5 pm.

Shops remained closed for two days on Tuesday-Wednesday.