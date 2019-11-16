Indore: Lokayukta asks Forest dept to shift tainted SDO, Dy ranger

Indore: A day after booking them under Prevention of Corruption Act, Lokayukta police on Friday asked forest department to shift SDO Elvin Varman and deputy ranger Bhagwan Singh Barole to some other district.

“We have written a letter to head-office of forest department seeking removal of the duo officials from their existing postings so that they can’t affect inquiry into corruption case,” said DSP (Lokayukta) Pravin Baghel.

On Thursday, Varman and Barole were booked by Lokayukta police were demanding several lakhs of rupees as bribe a school owner for allegedly encroaching upon forest department’s land in Aerodrome area.

On the complaint of National Public School’s CEO Vinay Tiwari, Lokayukta police registered case against the duo officials and their agent Shubham Ajmera.

Tiwari had provided a call recording of the bribe demand to the Lokayukta police. Baghel said that they would take sample of Varman and Barole to match it with voices in the call recording.

Agent to Congress men: Sources said that Ajmera, a resident of Manpur, is closed to Congress leaders. When Congress came into power, he got active in forest department and allegedly helped officers extort money from people. Sources said that he used to stay in guest house of forest department office at Navratan Bagh whenever he was in city.