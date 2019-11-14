Indore: Liquor seized

Indore: A team of State Excise Department recovered illicit liquor being carried in a scooter in Juni Indore area on Thursday morning. On the instruction of Assistant Excise Commissioner Raj Narayan Soni, the team led by excise sub-inspector Santosh Kumar Singh was patrolling in the area when they received a tip-off that a person was carrying liquor in a scooter.

Soon the team spotted the scooter near Loha Mandi Railway Crossing and started chasing it. Seeing he was about to be caught, the suspect fled from the spot leaving scooter behind. The scooter rider was identified as Shubham Verma. The excise officials have recovered more than 67 liters country made liquor seized the scooter.