Indore: Lifting Bikes To Arrange Money For Marriage, 3 Held

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three youths were arrested by the police with eight stolen bikes in the Pardeshipura area on Monday. Interestingly, the accused allegedly admitted to stealing bikes to arrange money for their marriage.

A search is on for their other accomplices in the case. Pardeshipura police station in-charge Pankaj Dwivedi said that three bikes were stolen from Nanda Nagar and Clerk Colony a few days ago.

During the examination of the CCTVs, police found some clues about the accused. On the basis of a tip-off, the accused named Ballu Maratha, Akash Jat and Ram Chouhanwere arrested, all residents of Sarvahara Nagar.

Police came to know that the accused were associated with a gang from Dewas that indulged in bike lifting. An accused named Ajay Kanjar and his accomplices are also being searched by the police in connection with the crime.

The accused allegedly confessed to stealing bikes from MIG, MG Road, Tukoganj, Bhanwarkuan and Lasudia areas. Following the lead given by the accused eight stolen bikes were recovered from the accused.

Police claimed that after finding their connection in Dewas, a team also raided an area of Kanjar community but some of the accused managed to flee leaving the bikes on the spot.

Two arrested for snatching mobile phone

A joint team of the crime branch and the Lasudia police arrested two persons for their involvement in a mobile phone snatching incident. The phone and a bike were recovered from them. According to a crime branch officer, two persons named Pappu and Pushpendra were arrested from the area. They allegedly confessed to snatching a mobile phone from a person on the service lane in Scheme Number 94 a few days ago. The accused are being questioned for other incidents.