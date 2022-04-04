Indore: Laser therapy suggested to treat uterine fibroids



“About 60-70 per cent of women have the problem of fibroids in their uterus if we screen them. This can be detected with the help of transvaginal sonography. Not all fibroids are harmful, and it is possible to treat harmful ones with advanced technologies,” Vishakhapatnam’s Dr Shridevi said.



She was addressing the 64th All India Conference of Obstetrics and Gynaecology on Monday.

“The pregnant women and new mothers face various problems which are termed as 'unspoken problem of women'. These include lifting heavy weights, sneezing, urine leaks while laughing and frequent urinary sensations. They are caused by an increase in uterus size which can grow up to 100 times,” she said.

The expert added that around 30-40 per cent of women in their 30s, 60 per cent of women in their 50s and 60s and 100 per cent of women in their 70s face urinary incontinence. Their urologists fail to provide them with long term relief from the problem due to limited medicines available for it. Its surgery is also very complicated. Laser therapy is an easy and effective treatment for this problem



Meanwhile, Hyderabad's sonography specialist Dr Chinmayi Rath revealed that advanced techniques of sonography display complications like fluid in a child's brain, changes in the bloodline, etc at the right time. This can help parents to plan their delivery at a good centre on time and provide the best possible treatment.

“Women don't need to abort children because of such problems as they can be treated easily now. Infant development problems are very common in India. Pregnant women need to get sonography done at least three times in nine months. This should be done in the third month, fifth month and the seventh month respectively,” she said adding “Due to strict norms of the MTP Act, most centres avoid performing sonography tests during the seventh month. It is important to modify these regulations.”



Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 11:18 PM IST