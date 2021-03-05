Indore: Large textile units mulling​ investment in Madhya Pradesh

Indore
In the post-lockdown period, various large textile units are looking for an opportunity to make big investments in Madhya Pradesh. Despite the impact of Covid-19 pandemic, demand is rising, therefore the companies are mulling to expand manufacturing capacity. Indore region has ample potential to attract this investment.
This was the gist of what the stalwarts of the textile industries had to say during the first day of the 76th National Textile Conference being held in Indore, on Friday.
The conference was attended by businessmen and technical experts associated with the textile industry from across the country. People associated with thread making, fabric weaving, printing, dress-making attended the conference based on the theme of ‘Fiber to Fashion’. The conference was chaired by MP
Shankar Lalwani. The special guests of the programme were Dr Ved Pratap Vaidik and industrialist Bharat Modi.
The experts said that the city, which once had its own identity in the global textile industry, is now lagging in this area. The two-day textile conference, organised by the Textile Association (India), MP unit, being held at Jal Sabhagrah, aims at making the city a major hub for the textile industry once again.
Second biggest employer
Ashok Juneja, national president of Textile Association (India), said that the textile industry is the second largest sector in the country after agriculture. There are 45 million people directly employed by the textile industry across the country and 110 million people get indirect employment through their association with the industry. This is the only area where a lot of employment can be generated by low investment. Many large groups are now investing in Madhya Pradesh, which will generate huge employment. Many big companies are searching for investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh
Large companies looking at MP
Vice-president, Ashok Veda, said that the main reason for holding the conference here is to attract big names in the textile industry who are now looking for investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh. Chairman VP Gupta said that our objective is to promote the textile industry in the entire country including Madhya Pradesh and we will try to create new employment opportunities in this sector by giving the suggestions received in this conference to the government. Vice-president Kailash Aggarwal noted the importance of Khargone belt for yielding the finest quality of cotton. Secretary MC Rawat said that Ketan Sanghvi of Indian ITME, Amit Chaudhary of United Nation, and Badruddin Khan also expressed their views at the conference.
Despite Covid, demand is increasing
Textile Association (India) treasurer Ankit Veda said, "due to increasing demand and exports, all the big companies of the textile industry are in expansion mode." Earlier, only yarn was made in Madhya Pradesh and it was sent out for weaving cloth, but now weaving and processing are also being taken care of.
Huge market for falalen fabric in city
Jawaharlal Sand, who has more than 40 years of experience in the textile industry, says that there is a huge market for falalen (flannel fabric) in the city, but in absence of a processing plant, we have to send our goods to other states. Through this conference, it is our endeavour that every necessary facility for the textile industry be made available here itself so that new development opportunities are created in this area.
Fashion show at Ravindra Natya Grah today
On the last day of the conference on Saturday from 6:30 pm, a fashion show will be organised at Ravindra Natya Grah. In this show, beautiful apparel made from Madhya Pradesh's famous Maheshwari sarees to Khadi and Bagh print will be showcased.
