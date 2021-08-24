Indore: Lakes running dry as monsoon falters; only 15.36 inches rainfall so far which is less than half of the average

Indore

With the season's rainfall faring less than average so far, apart from farmers, citizens too anticipate hard times ahead as the city's lakes have not filled fully even once, this year. Last year, the lakes were fully filled and Yeshwant Sagar Lake was overflowing on August 23.

Dark clouds engulf the city skies but the city could witness only 15.36 inches of rainfall which is not even half of the average rainfall in the city.

Meanwhile, Regional Meteorological Department Officials said that chances of heavy rains are bleak for the next few days.

“Indore region would continue to witness light to moderate rains for a couple of days as there is no such system with which the city could get heavy rains. However, a cyclonic circulation is likely to generate in the Bay of Bengal by August 27, and the state would witness a good spell of rains again after August 30, met officials said.

Citizens have to brace for a tough time with increasing temperature and humidity in the city as the maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 29.6 degrees Celsius which was one degree Celsius above the normal while the minimum temperature was recorded at 21.5 degree Celsius which was normal.

The humidity in the morning was 95 percent and it was 75 percent in the evening.

Water level in city’s ponds

The Chhota Bilawali pond is all dry, whereas the level of water in the Bada Bilawali was 20.8 inches as on August 24 against its capacity of 34 ft

Last year, on August 24, the water level in the Bada Bilawali pond was 24.6 ft

Similarly, the water level in the Bada Sirpur is 7.4 ft and in Chhota Sirpur 12.2 inches, against their intake capacity of 16 ft and 13 ft.

Last year, till August 24, Chhota Sirpur had filled to its capacity, while the level of water was 14 ft in Bada Sirpur.

On August 24, last year, the level of water in Yeshwant Sagar was 19 ft. This year, it is 14.5 ft, so far

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 11:37 PM IST