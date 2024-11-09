 Indore: Ladli Behna Yojana 1.29 Crore Beneficiaries To Get November Instalment; Chief Minister Mohan Yadav To Grace World Record Event
CM Mohan Yadav will distribute laptops, motor tricycles and other assistive devices to more than 450 Divyangs.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 09, 2024, 03:20 AM IST
MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav will come to the city on Saturday at 3.15 pm and will participate in various programmes and give many gifts. CM Dr. Yadav will transfer Rs. 1574 cr. as the November instalment of Rs 1250 per head amounting to Rs 1574 crore to 1.29 cr Ladli Behna’s under the Ladli Behna Yojana at a programme organised at Nehru Stadium.

Along with this, he will distribute laptops, motor tricycles and other assistive devices to more than 450 Divyangjans of the district in a program organised at Gramin Haat Bazaar located at Dhakkan Wala Kuan. He will also participate in the programme of making a world record of sword fighting by more than 5,000 girls organised at Nehru Stadium.

Similarly, Chief Minister Dr. Yadav will provide various types of help to more than 450 Divyangjans of the district. Material worth Rs. 1.20 cr. will be distributed to a total of 470 Divyangjans of the district.

Apart from this, appointment letters will also be handed over to five Divyangjans selected in private sector companies through the Divyangjan Ko Sashakt Portal prepared on the initiative of Collector Asheesh Singh.

