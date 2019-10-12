Indore: Labourer falls during flyover construction work, dies

Indore: In a tragic incident, a labourer died after falling from 12-feet high pillar while working at Pipliyahana Flyover on Saturday morning. He was working on the mobile pillar to install girder when the accident happened at about 9 am.

Investigating officer and ASI DR Ahiriya from Tilak Nagar police station said the deceased has been identified as Arshad Khan (19), a resident of Pipliyahana (permanent resident of Darbhanga, Bihar). He was working with a flyover construction company for a month.

Arshad was working on a pillar near Pipliyahana Square and was helping other workers to install girder when he lost control and fell with his face down. He was critically injured. The coworkers immediately informed the concerned officials and took him to hospital where he died during treatment. He was staying in the city alone. The body has been sent for the autopsy and his family members have been informed. The police are investigating the case.