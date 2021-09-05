Indore: La Nina effect to make up for deficit rainfall: Met office

Indore

​At a time when Indore is lagging behind the average rainfall mark by over 24 per​ ​cent, Regional Meteorological Department officials believe that the city would ​reach the average rainfall mark this month​.

Moreover, they forecasted that rainfall will continue to lash the city even after the official date of withdrawal of monsoon due to La Nina effect.

“The official date of monsoon withdrawal of Indore is October 2 but rainfall will continue to lash the region for almost one-two weeks due to La Nina,” meteorologist Ved Prakash told media.

Similarly, meteorologist PK Saha said that Indore region would witness a good spell of rainfall in the next couple of d​​ays.

“A cyclonic circulation lies over Northeast and adjoining East Central Bay of Bengal and extends up to mid-tropospheric levels. Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over North & adjoining Central Bay of Bengal during next 48 hours. Due to these conditions, rainfall activity over Central and East India is very likely to increase from September 5. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Madhya Pradesh from September 4 to September 7,” the weatherman said.

The average rainfall in Indore district is 827 mm and 527.9 mm rainfall has been received, so far.

Meanwhile, the city witnessed hot and humid weather conditions throughout the day with the maximum temperature rose to 30.8 degrees Celsius which was one degree Celsius above the normal while the minimum temperature was 23 degrees Celsius which was two degrees Celsius above normal.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 01:37 AM IST