Indore: Kin suspect murder as missing e-trader found dead in Narmada river

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police could not establish the reason behind the death of a city trader, who went missing from his shop in the Central Kotwali area and was found dead in the Narmada, till the filing of this report. His kin alleged that he had been killed and his body dumped in the river by unidentified criminals. The police said, however, that it might be a case of suicide. However, the autopsy report is awaited to ascertain the cause of his death.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Naresh Kukde, an electronics trader. His body was recovered from the Narmada in Dhamnod on August 19. His younger brother Nitesh told Free Press over the phone that Naresh ran a shop with the name New Indore Electronics at the MTH compound. On August 16, he left his shop informing his employees that he would come back after unloading goods at his godown, but after that did not come back. His family searched for him everywhere and then lodged a ‘missing person’ report with the Central Kotwali police on the same day.

After that, they received a phone call from the police that Naresh’s body had been recovered from the Narmada. His family reached Dhamnod and identified the body as that of Naresh. Later, they took his body to the city after the autopsy examination the next day.

Nitesh alleged that his brother, Naresh, had been killed. He was called by a person from the shop and taken to Dhamnod. Nitesh said that there were external injury marks on Naresh’s body while the police said the autopsy report was still awaited. The Central Kotwali police informed the family that, since the body had been recovered in Dhamnod, further investigations will be done by the Dhamnod police.