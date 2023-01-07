Indore: Kidnapped 4-yr-old rescued from maid’s clutches

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police on Friday rescued a four-year-old boy after 11 days from the clutches of a maid who had kidnapped him from his house in the Banganga area. The maid has been arrested and booked under Section 363 of IPC.

Banganga police station in-charge Rajendra Soni said the maid who was childless wanted to keep the child as her own. Soni said the accused had treated the child well during this period.

TI Soni said on December 27, Arjun Singh Pawar, a resident of Shivkanth Nagar Main Road, complained that his four-year-old son Chhotu was kidnapped by their maid Varsha Kale, who was to look after the child around a fortnight back.

At the time of the incident, his 80-year-old mother was at home. Pawar is estranged from his wife, who lived separately.

Pawar said that the maid had taken the child out with her on the pretext of giving some clothes for ironing. When she did not return for a long time, the family members became worried and searched for them. When the child could not be traced, they complained to the police.