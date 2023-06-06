Indore: Kharjana Temple's Donation Kitty Unboxes Bundles Of Foreign Currency, Rs 33 Lakh Cash & Gold

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The donation boxes of the famous Khajarana Ganesh Temple left the officials awestruck as they collected bundles of foreign currency, over Rs 33 Lakh cash and jewellery, on Day-1 of the counting on Monday.

The kitty was last opened five months ago in December 2022, where a sum of rupees 1.10 Crore was collected. This time, when the committee formed to count the money open the temple vaults, they were surprised to see donations made in form of foreign currencies, and gold and silver ornaments.

The vaults were opened on the temple premises in presence of officials from Indore Municipal Corporation, banks and temple trust.

Over a dozen letters addressed to Lord Ganesha seeking blessings, good health and prosperity were also found in the vaults.

“Around Rs 33 lakh was received from devotees as donations on the first day of counting. This time the temple has witness lump sum amount of foreign currencies received. People have donated jewelleries as well, while many letters were received,” said, Shri Ganesh Mandir Prabandhan Samiti member and priest at the temple, Ashok Bhatt. All 26 vaults including five main boxes placed in the sanctum sanctorum were opened for counting.

Money to be used in Temple’s development and welfare

“The money collected through this will contribute towards making of the pujan-hawan building which is under construction and other to the amenities required to construct solar temple. The large lump of money will be given for the welfare of people. However, the last call to allot the money expenditure will be made by the administration,” said Bhatt

Counting might exceed 1 crore mark

Bhatt informed Free Press that the counting will continue till Wednesday, however, might exceed. He said, “This time the amount receive will definitely exceed 1 crore as there is a lot of money received. The management committee with temple’s trust, IMC, and administration have been monitoring the checking.”

