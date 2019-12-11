Indore-Khandwa gauge conversion: Stumbling blocks cleared for 142-yr old rail line

Indore: Hopes have risen for removing stumbling blocks coming in way of gauge conversion of 86.4-km long Mhow-Omkareshwar Road section of 142-year old Indore-Khandwa rail line. Indore divisional commissioner Akash Tripathi has approved the proposal of transferring over 35 hectares of land for the project, which requires a total of 268 hectares. A 14-km long tunnel has to be built on the section.

This is expected to bring cheers to passengers of Indore-Khandwa route who face trouble as the railway connectivity is blocked for more than four years for gauge conversion. Though its provision was made in railway budget of 2007-08, the project was running on papers owing to financial constraints and difficult terrain of the section.

Divisional commissioner Akash Tripathi has given approval to transfer over 35 hectares of land located in six villages coming in the way of the proposed gauge conversion. He has forwarded the land approval proposal to principal secretary (revenue) for formal approval. The lands are located in Gwalu, Chordia Khedi, Baank, Kulthana and Zirkia Khedi. Largest chunk of land spread over 27.344 acres is in Kulthana.

Railway sources said the land will be procured from private and government entities. As per new directive of Railway Board, tendering process of a project can’t begin unless 90% of total land is acquired.

Project cost rose by Rs 886 cr in 10 yrs

-The project was approved in railway budget in 2007-08.

-Abstract cost of 132-km long gauge conversion project was Rs 1421 crore.

-Budget allocation made in 2009-10 and 2010-2011 of Rs 40 crore each.

-Now, gauge conversion of 84.6 km long Mhow-Sanawad has to be done. Abstract cost of this section has risen to Rs 2307 crore.

-In 10 years, project cost has risen by Rs 886 crore.

History

The commissioning of railway line between Indore to Khandwa began in 1873 and completed on August 3, 1877. Nagesh Namjoshi, ex-member of Passenger Amenities Committee of Railway Board, informed that as per the records of Indore Bench of MP High Court, Holkar rulers had given Rs 1 crore to Britishers for commissioning of the railway line. In 4.6 years, rail line was laid.

“We have approved to transfer over 35 hectares of lands of six villages of Mhow block for gauge conversion of Indore-Khandwa rail section. The proposal has been sent to state government for approval”

-Akash Tripathi, commissioner, Indore division