Indore: 'Jyotirling Buses' to now connect jyotirlingas of Omkareshwar, Indore and Ujjain

Buses launched by Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava at the AICTSL Bus stand. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): AICTSL launched two sky buses named as 'Jyotirling Bus' on Friday under the AICTSL’s Amrut Scheme. The buses will cover the route from Mahakal Ujjain to Omkareshwar via Indore with an aim to connect the jyotirlingas of the district. The buses were launched by Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava at the AICTSL Bus stand.

Pushyamitra Bhargav said, 'With raising demands in the city regarding a safe public transport to visit nearby Jyotirlingas, we have taken this initiative to provide them easy and safe travel. In the near future, we aim to launch more buses on the same route.'

Sandeep Soni, the CEO of AICTSL, said that the buses launched on the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi aim to provide comfortable travel space and AICTSL will soon come with more such plans that are in demand of the public

Route:

First Trip: Ujjain-Indore-Omkareshwar (departure time)

Ujjain: 7:30 am and 9:00 am

Indore: 9:05 am and 10:35 am

Omkareshwar: 11:30 am and 1:00 am

Second Trip: Omkareshwar- Indore-Ujjain (departure Time)

Omakreshwar: 3:00 pm and 5:00 pm

Indore: 5:30 pm and 7:30 pm

Ujjain: 7:00 pm and 9:00 pm