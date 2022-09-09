Indore: US furniture expert to talk to members of the Indore International Mega-Furniture Cluster Association

​Industrialist ​taking part in a meeting ​on furniture cluster held at AIMP office | Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Charles Spang, furniture expert from the US, will talk to members of the Indore International Mega-Furniture Cluster Association (IIMFCA) and MSME minister of the state OP Saklecha here on Friday. Spang, chief global sales officer of the leading American home furnishings manufacturer and retailer, Ashley Furniture Industries, will also offer suggestions about the forthcoming furniture cluster.

Vinod Bafna and Harish Nagar of the IIMFCA said here on Thursday that a furniture cluster was being developed on 300 ​acres of land in Betma​-​Khurd​ village on Dhar Road in the district​. More than 150 industries will be set up ​under this cluster​ where over 20​,000​ people will get employment and investments​ of more than Rs 2​,​000 crore is likely to be made. Both said a good business opportunity was coming their way on Friday when they would meet Spang.

Spang will hold talks with members of the IIMFCA at the Brilliant Convention Centre in the afternoon. Officials from Invest India, MSME department and DIC will also be present. Discussions will also be held on the status of the IIMFCA forthcoming furniture cluster and furniture business in the city and India. Opportunities of a tie-up with Ashley Furniture, US, will also be explored.

IIMFCA members and Spang will meet Sakhlecha at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar airport on Friday morning.