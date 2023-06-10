 Indore: Job Fair On June 15
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 10, 2023, 08:18 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A job fair is being organised on June 15 where 300 youths are expected to get jobs in private sector companies.

Deputy director (Employment) PS Mandolin informed that the job fair will be held from 10:30 am to 3:00 pm at the district employment office premises (near District Trade and Industry Centre) at Pologround Indore.

In the job fair, many companies like Shalala Business Solution, Roaring Stores, Patel Motors Arena Suzuki and Patel Motors Either, Jana Small Finance and Earth Finance, Checkmate Services, and SD Consultant etc. are participating. These companies are offering jobs as an executive, technician, telesales, team leader, security guard, helper, packer, operator etc.

The company representatives will interview the candidates before selecting them.

Those between 18 to 45 years can apply. Jobs would be offered according to the qualification of the candidate. Applicants have been asked to bring copies of their bio-data, educational certificates and photocopies and also their Aadhaar cards.

