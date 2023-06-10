Indore: Workshop On “Save Water, Plant Trees”

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Shri Hari Ekal Sanstha organised a tree plantation drive and a workshop on water conservation titled "save water, plant trees". Under the leadership of chairman Kamal Rathi, a pledge was taken to spread the green cover far and wide. Sangeeta Khandelwal enlightened the attendees on the vital significance of trees and water in our lives. As a symbol of unity, saplings were distributed among the participants by Renu, emphasising the shared responsibility of nurturing our environment for a sustainable future.