 Indore: Workshop On “Save Water, Plant Trees”
Sangeeta Khandelwal enlightened the attendees on the vital significance of trees and water in our lives.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 10, 2023, 04:23 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Shri Hari Ekal Sanstha organised a tree plantation drive and a workshop on water conservation titled "save water, plant trees". Under the leadership of chairman Kamal Rathi, a pledge was taken to spread the green cover far and wide. Sangeeta Khandelwal enlightened the attendees on the vital significance of trees and water in our lives. As a symbol of unity, saplings were distributed among the participants by Renu, emphasising the shared responsibility of nurturing our environment for a sustainable future.

