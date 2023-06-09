Indore: Plastic-Loaded Moving Truck Catches Fire, Driver Swiftly Parks Along The Roadside & Jumps Out

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A plastic-loaded truck, passing from Amjhera-Indore-Ahemdabad four-lane, suddenly caught fire in front of Bothwada village. Acting swift, the driver parked the vehicle in roadside and jumped off the vehicle. Within seconds, the flames spread to plastic granules and the truck was burnt to scrap.

Vehicle was coming to Indore from Jamnagar

Driver Ajeet said, “He was driving the trolley full of plastic granules from Jamnagar to Indore. Other vehicles were riding on the same lane, but thankfully, there was no casualties.”

As soon as information was recieved, Tirla police station in-charge JS Solanki reached the spot along with the policemen. Fire in the truck was controlled by team of Dhar Fire Brigade, but by that time trolley was completely burnt.