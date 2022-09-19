e-Paper Get App
Indore: Jabalpur train to halt at Shujalpur railway station

According to an official information released on Monday the halt is given on a pilot basis for next 6 months.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 19, 2022, 09:06 PM IST
article-image
Representative pic | File pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

In view of public demand, train no. 22191/22192 Indore Jabalpur Indore will stop at Shujalpur railway station from now on.

According to an official information released on Monday the halt is given on a pilot basis for next 6 months. Train No. 22191 Indore Jabalpur Express, departing from the city on September 21 will arrive and depart from Shujalpur railway station at 21.42/21.44 hrs.  Train No. 22192 Jabalpur-Indore Express, departing form Jabalpur on September 21 will arrive and depart from Shujalpur railway station at 6.39 and 6.41 hrs.

