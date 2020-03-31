Indore: It's a 'graveyard' situation at MRTB; posts doctors, patients

Indore: On Tuesday, not only patients but duty doctors too have raised the issue of mismanagement at MRTB Hospital, where patients who tested positive of COVID-19 have been kept. The conditions were so pathetic that a lady duty doctor had to sleep in her car on Monday night!According to a junior doctor, who shared her experience of night duty in MRTB with her seniors on social media, said working conditions in MRTB Hospital poor and to top it, there aren't enough beds for doctors in the duty room.

She also alleged that there is no restriction on movement of patients and most of the time patients "occupy" the table dedicated for duty doctors.

“Not only patients, but duty doctors and nurses too are not following hygiene guidelines. They aren't changing gloves after treating patients and aren't sanitizing themselves regularly.

Their casualness has probably infected everything in the doctors' duty room,” the doctor told her seniors. Her message read, "Respected seniors, I was on night duty in MRTB Hospital last night. I have bad experience of the same as there is only 1 room for duty doctors to change which is also full of PPE kit boxes and a also pile of carelessly discarded PPE kits on the floor.

The positive patients are in the room located in front of the duty doctors’ room and the doors are always ajar. Anyone can enter the room."

A positive patient who was supposed to be shifted to another hospital walked past me with no mask on his face and even sat on the centre table where doctors sit and write notes. Worse part was that other doctors and nursing staff do not follow hygiene guidelines and avoid sanitizing themselves.

There are only two beds and three doctors were on duty due to which I had to sleep in my car.”After various complaints of mismanagement by duty doctors and patients in MRTB, MGMMedical College administration released a video on Tuesday evening in which assistant professor Dr Chawda was on round in the ward of positive patients and asking about the facilities to he patients there.