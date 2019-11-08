Indore: ITA; Nehru Stadium to be made disposable free zone

Indore: Nehru stadium, the venue for the prestigious Indian Television Awards (ITA), will be made a disposable free zone, officials said on Friday. The event will be held on Sunday.

Divisional Commissioner Akash Tripathi held a department-wise review meeting of the arrangements. Additional Director General of Police, Varun Kapoor, Collector Lokesh Kumar Jatav, SSP Ruchi Vardhan Mishra, Indore Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ashish Singh and officials of concerned departments were present.

In the meeting, it was decided that something special should be done in the field of cleanliness during the function given that Indore has bagged the cleanliness award three times in a row. So, it was decided that no disposables – cups, plates etc - would be allowed in the venue.

Divisional Commissioner Tripathi asked all the department heads to ensure that every preparation should be completed on time be it electrical security, fire fighting, emergency medical treatment etc. at the venue. He asked the organisers to ensure that they have all the necessary permission ready on time.

Tripathi reviewed seating arrangements, arrival-exit, parking, entry etc. made at the venue. He asked the organisers to provide the vehicle pass along with the ticket so that people know beforehand where they have to park.

Additional Director General of Police Kapoor reviewed the security system and directed that adequate security arrangements should be kept at the venue.

Later, Tripathi also inspected the preparations going on at the venue.