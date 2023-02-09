Indore: It can happen only in RTO! Agents not against bribe but its hike

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In an uncanny move, agents of the Regional Transport Office, known as the facilitators of corruption, have demanded top official’s intervention in the steep hike in ‘Compromise Fees’ aka CF.

Interestingly, CF is the code word for the bribe given by the agents to the RTO staff and officials through ‘touts’ and the agents have requested the RTO to get the CF slashed.

Moreover, RTO Pradeep Sharma has asked the agents to give their concerns in writing about the hike in the ‘CF’.

Irate by the hike in CF by the clerks, the agents were up in arms against the decision and about 100 agents approached RTO Pradeep Sharma to lodge their concerns. The agents also tried to create ruckus in the office after which the guards moved them out of the building.

“We approached the RTO but he allowed only a couple of agents as representatives for the same. We expressed concern over the increased CF money as it is putting an extra burden on us as well as on the applicants,” one of the agitating agents said.

He added that the RTO has assured them to look into the matter and to talk to the clerks as well.

Meanwhile, RTO Pradeep Sharma said that some of the agents had approached him but he asked them to lodge an official complaint.

“Some of the agents come to me with their concerns. I do not recognize them and they are not even authorized. I asked them to lodge a complaint if any,” Sharma said.

Clerk increased CF after getting charge

According to agents, senior clerk RP Gautam has increased the CF amount after getting charge of the licence wing.

“Touts associated with Gautam became active after he got the charge of the licence wing and have increased the charges. Many of the agents have stopped giving files to them due to the same,” agents alleged. They also claimed that the applications for licences and fitness have also decreased due to the same in RTO.

’CF’ for various works

According to agents, CF for getting a driving license without trial was Rs 1,100 but it has increased to Rs 1,500. Similarly, CF for fitness certificates increased to Rs 1,000 from Rs 500.

