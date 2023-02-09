Indore: Pair of anacondas, flying squirrel come to city zoo

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): If you are a wildlife enthusiast, nothing will stop you from visiting Kamla Nehru Zoological Museum after reading this news.

As part of the biggest animal exchange programme ever this city witnessed, as many as 42 animals of 15 species including a pair of yellow Anacondas arriving at the Kamla Nehru Zoological Museum from the Green Zoological Garden in Jamnagar, Gujarat and some other places abroad.

Anacondas have come for the first time to the city zoo. While their age is 6 to 8 months, their length is four-and-a-half-feet. “As their age will grow, their length will reach up to 25 feet,” wildlife experts said.

While many species of snakes, rare species of exotic birds and monkeys have also been brought from Jamnaga to the city, sugar glider ie flying squirrel has also reached here from Australia. Birds and some other animals have also been brought from South Africa, America, Australia and some other countries as well.

These new entrants will be kept in quarantine for 21 days. After that, they will be set free for public viewing. According to Dr Uttam Yadav, the officer-in-charge of the city zoo, the health test of the animals brought from outside is being done. “They will be kept under special observation for 21 days and then will be kept in cages for visitors to see them,” he added.

Indore Municipal Corporation general administration committee incharge NanduPahadia also reached the city zoo and interacted with the team that brought animals from Jamnagar.

Pahadia said that people will be able to see some of these animals, which have been brought to the city, only in Indore in central India.

He stated that lion and alligators have been sent from the city under animal exchange programme to other places.

Animals that have arrived in the zoo include

- Black Python (Africa)

- Galago-- monkey species (South Africa)

-- Marmoset - pocket monkey (USA)

- Rosella (Australia)

- Greenwing Macaw (South America)

-- Conure bird (America)

- Moluccan Cockatoo (Indonesia)

-- Larry Bird (Australia)