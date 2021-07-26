Indore is the only city from country to make the cut

Indore: Adding yet another feather to its cap, the cleanest city of the country has also become the only city to be selected from India for International Clean Air Catalyst Programme. Clean Air Catalyst is a new flagship programme launched by The US Agency for International Development (USAID) and a global consortium of organisations, led by World Resources Institute (WRI) and Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) to accelerate clean air solutions in low and middle-income countries.

In collaboration with USAID and other international organisations like EDF and WRI, Indore has implement City Clean Air Catalyst programme. In the programme, with the cooperation of Indore Municipal Corporation and Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board, the project will be operated for 5 years for clean and pure air in the city. For this, a meeting with the Clean and Catalyst team was held on Monday. The meeting chaired by municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal discussed operation and design of the programme. Discussion was also held on source awareness study and other interventions. In the next phases of the project, work will also be done on issues like health, climate change and gender. In Phase 1 of the programme, a monitoring equipment of Rs 1.2 crore will be installed for source awareness study. For other interventions in the project, other international organisations will also participate in the project in the next phase.