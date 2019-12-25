Indore: Irrelevant questions asked in Research Methodology paper; plaint lodged

Indore: All India Radio (AIR) was named in the year…? MC National University of Journalism and Mass Communication is located at…? The term “TRP” is associated with TV shows stands for…?

These were among many questions asked in research methodology (RM) paper of economics during doctoral entrance test (DET) conducted by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) recently.

A woman candidate lodged a complaint with DAVV alleging that about 45 out of 50 questions were asked in research methodology paper were irrelevant.

The complaint was filed with School of Economics head Prof PN Mishra who forwarded it to admission cell chairman Prof VB Gupta.

Former RGPV executive council member Ajay Chordia also sent letter on WhatsApp to vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain and registrar Anil Sharma claiming that questions having no relevance to research methodology were asked in the exam. He demanded cancellation of paper.

Gupta rejected claims that the paper was irrelevant. “The paper was in accordance with DET ordinance. It had same questions, which many a time feature in junior research fellowship entrance exams conducted by UGC. So I don’t buy allegations that irrelevant questions were asked in research methodology paper,” he added.

He also stated the candidate had withdrawn her complaint. Chordia, however, claimed that the DET ordinance clearly states that all 50 questions of Part-A paper should be based on research mythology. “This was not the case in DET exam of economics subject paper,” he stated.