Indore: Internships in social enterprise add value to CV: Dr Camilo Calderon

Indore: Practical experience adds to quality of education while internships in social enterprise add value to curriculum vitae. This is what professors from De Montfort University, UK, said as they concluded week-long visit to Daly College Business School on Sunday.

Programme leader Dr Camilo Calderon discussed importance of use of technology in research. He stressed on referencing the work and giving due credit to original author. “There is zero-tolerance towards plagiarised content in the international system of education and there is technology to track it,” he said.

Laying stress on importance of social enterprise, he said it has been embedded in the curricula and ethos of higher education and therefore students should take it up to make their resume attractive.

He also spoke on importance of digital profiling and said students must make use of platforms like LinkedIn. Dr Steven Baguley, Ian Thomus, associate dean, and Daniel Warburton, Global Partnership officer, interacted with students.

Accreditation manager Dr Steven Baguley and Prof Ian Thomus interacted with faculty members and told them about essentials of accreditation process and quality assurance in higher education. “Teaching must be culturally inclusive, which is very important in Indian context,” Baguley said. He added that student groups can be culturally diverse and students may have very different prior knowledge, prior educational experiences and cultural reference points. “Faculty members must focus on collaborative research, lectures must always be in an interactive form and faculty members must use innovative methods to engage students,” Thomus said.