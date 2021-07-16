Indore: Interests of power consumers also need to be protected, says MPERC chief

Indore: Chairman of MP Electricity Regulatory Commission SPS Parihar here on Friday said that interests of both the company as well as consumers needed to be protected.

“Performance improvement is necessary at every level. There should be sensitivity towards interests of consumers too,” he said while chairing a meeting of West Dicom officials at Pologround office.

Parihar said that the suggestions received in the interest of the consumer and the company would be implemented, further improvements would be brought on the basis of the reports of the commissions of other states.

During this, West Discom managing director Amit Tomar informed Parihar about the company's functions, consumer service, supply, revenue collection etc.

Parihar saw the working of smart meters and the report of the changes West Discom underway in last three years.

He enquired about Call Center Software, NGB and Door to Door Collection System.

The chairman expressed satisfaction over the work of Information Technology Department of West Discom and the activities of Smart Meter Control Center.

Parihar also visited the Museum of Meters, where there are meters of forty to fifty years old.