Indore: Intellectuals submit suggestions for city’s master plan to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A delegation of intellectuals of the city associated with Indore Utthan Abhiyan, an organisation devoted to the all-round development of the city, met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal on Friday. The delegation gave crucial suggestions regarding the proposed master plan of the city and also submitted a draft report of the master plan to the Chief Minister.

The delegation included Padma Shri Bhalu Mondhe, Indore Utthan Samiti president Ajit Singh Narang, Indore Press Club president Arvind Tiwari, High Court Bar Association president Suraj Sharma, Sanand president Srinivas Kutumbale, Seva Surbhi president Om Nareda, industrialist Ashok Barjatya, president of Pithampur Audyogic Sangathan Gautam Kothari, senior engineer VK Gupta, former chairman of Indore Municipal Corporation Ajay Singh Naruka and Jasmeet Singh Narang.

The delegation informed the Chief Minister that the Indore Utthan Abhiyan has prepared the draft of the master plan with the help of top town planning experts of the country so that it becomes the best master plan of any city in the country, which others can emulate.

The Chief Minister appreciated the efforts of the committee and said that it is a matter of great pleasure that the citizens of a city are striving to make their master plan the best master plan in the country. He assured that the points raised by the committee would be included in the master plan and soon the officials of the Town and Country Planning (TNCP) Department would hold discussions with the members of the Indore Uthan Abhiyan in this regard.

CM had a telephonic discussion with urban administration and development minister Bhupendra Singh in front of the committee members and said that this innovative initiative is a good example of helping citizens in the matter of master plan.

Members of Abhiyan meet PS UAD Mandloi

Later, the delegation also met Neeraj Mandloi, principal secretary of urban administration and development department and discussed the issue in detail. Mandloi said that he will come to the city on May 5 and hold a discussion in detail with the Abhiyan members over the proposals prepared by them.