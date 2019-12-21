Indore: Industrialists want Malwa Mill land for convention centre

Indore: Industrialists on Saturday demanded land of the now closed Malwa Mill for their convention centre, when PWD Minister Sajjan Verma visited the Industrial Engineering Expo at Labhganga exhibition centre.

On the occasion, Verma released the directory and calendar of the expo and appealed to the industries to become environment friendly. He mentioned the message of a 16-year-old Swedish girl Greta to the citizens of the country about environmental protection and said that we need to think seriously in that direction.

The minister visited the exhibition with the organising committee members and discussed the products with the exhibitors.

Earlier, in his welcome address Pramod Dafaria, president of the Association of Industries of MP, demanded that the Malwa Mill land should be handed over to the industries body. Sachin Basnal, president of the Indian Plastpack Forum, also placed a similar demand.