Indore: Indoreans find a new way to be fit with trampoline fitness

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Promoting fitness in Indore in entertaining ways, a unique workout on trampoline fitness was organised at Central mall on Monday. The free workout session was led by fitness trainer Purvi Bidasaria.

Addressing the gathering of fitness enthusiasts, Bidasaria said, “We can enjoy fitness, if we find the right fit and one fun way to lose weight is trampoline fitness.”

She added that it is fun and often just considered entertainment, but this workout can burn a serious amount of calories. “Due to its low impact nature, a 10 minute trampoline session can burn the same amount of fat as a 30 minute run. That's up to 1,000 calories an hour,” Bidasaria said.

Trampoline session gentler on joints

Another trainer leading the session for men Pankaj Soni said, “Though there are few large, high-quality studies on trampolining, the studies that exist suggest it improves balance, cardiovascular fitness and pelvic floor musculature, all while being gentler on the joints than higher-impact forms of exercise.”

He added that such fitness activities control cholesterol, weight, and reduce risk of heart disease and diabetes. “Remember stretching is essential before starting any workout, experts always recommend stretching before exercise as it protects you from any kind of injury,” Soni advised.

