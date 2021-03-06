Indore: Indian Institute of Technology Indore to share expertise, experience with Indore Municipal Corporation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The IIT Indore has entered into a emorandum of understanding with Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) for a period of five years. This is to establish a framework for understanding and synergy through cooperation and to collaborate on capacity building of municipal staff.

As part of agreement, the IIT will provide support in research and study in existing technology, identifying new technology and innovation to control air pollution and increase air quality index of the city.

Both the organisations will work on sharing of expertise, experiences, and ideas in the areas of innovation and research in the field of air quality and pollution control. Both will work together on Ek Bharath, Shrestha Bharat and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

“IIT Indore and IMC have agreed to work together on common interest of social projects for development of Indore city. Nodal points from both the organisations will be in place at the earliest to draw up the procedures, plan, and recommended programmes of cooperation to achieve the objective of the MoU,” Dr Niraj Kumar Shukla, convener, Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat at IIT Indore, said.

“Our team will try to achieve the fullest objective of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan for the development of Indore city and nearby villages,” he added. The MoU was signed by Dr IA Palani, dean of research and development, IIT Indore, and Pratibha Pal, Indore municipal commissioner.