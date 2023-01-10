Indore: ‘India gaining popularity all over the globe’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “Indians have succeeded in making a special place in the world by their hard work, intelligence and devotion to eternal values. The respect and influence of the Indian community has increased over the years, and looking at the way the Indian community is progressing, I can confidently say that the best is yet to come.” said CB Patel, the publisher-editor of Gujarat News and Voice of Asia, UK in a seminar organised by the State Press Club on January 9.

Patel said, “A few decades ago, the perception of other countries about India was as a poor and weak country. With the passage of time, India has earned respect for itself by rising from the image of a country which is always trapped in excessive rains by increasing food production, by giving principles like Yoga-Ahimsa.”

Kuldeep Singh Shekhawat, CMD, MTV, the oldest and popular channel of the Indian community in England, said that India's image abroad has improved a lot under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India has now become a country to which other countries listen carefully.

On this occasion, senior journalist Mahesh Laloria proposed that State Press Club Madhya Pradesh and Abhinav Kala Samaj organise a unique event in London on the culture and taste of Malwa.