Indore: Increase Vigil On SARI/ILI Cases, Send All Samples For RTPCR

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid increasing cases of Covid-19 in Kerala, the state government has sounded an alert and asked the authorities to increase surveillance of the cases of severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) and influenza like illness (ILI).

Moreover, the officials have also been directed to feed information about SARI and ILI on the portal and review availability of human resource, beds, medicines, consumables, and other things to be prepared for any untoward situation. During video conferencing on Tuesday, ACS (Health) Mohd Suleman has asked the officials to send samples of all the patients of SARI and ILI for RTPCR test to know about their Covid status. ‘With increasing cases of Covid-19, the state government has sounded an alert and asked all medical colleges to reserve 10-15 beds for the patients.

We will also check the readiness of the PSA plants and will submit demands for consumables as per requirements,’ Dr Sanjay Dixit, Dean of MGM Medical College said. He added that the new variant of Covid-19 is like an omicron with very high R factor and high infectivity rate but with very less severity. ‘It is not much concerning but people should take precautions for the same,’ Dr Dixit said.

Meanwhile, IDSP nodal officer Dr Amit Malakar said, ‘The facilities in the district are already putting up details of SARI, ILI on the portal. The hospitals have been directed to update about cases of pulmonary diseases. Around 623 cases ILI and 32 cases of SARI were reported in the district from November 14 to December 12.

Symptoms of JN.1 variant

1 Cough: Persistent coughing can be a common symptom

2 Cold: Symptoms of a common cold, such as runny or stuffy nose, may be observed

3 Throat pain: Sore throat or discomfort in the throat is reported

4 Headache: Individuals infected with the JN1 variant may experience headaches

5 Loose motions: Gastrointestinal symptoms, like loose motions (diarrhoea) may occur

6. Mild breathlessness: Some individuals may experience occasional mild breathlessness